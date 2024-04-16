Travelled in EU under guise of business trip: Poltava regional council deputy head served suspicion notice - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation have documented crimes committed by the deputy head of the Poltava Regional Council.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, in March 2023, the official arranged a business trip to the city of Bydgoszcz in Poland and travelled outside Ukraine under the guise of a business trip. However, according to the case file, after crossing the state border, the MP travelled on personal business to one of the southwestern EU countries. He stayed there for the entire duration of his "business trip". This is evidenced by bank card statements that the official used to pay bills in foreign hotels, restaurants and shops.

He also allegedly signed a power of attorney for a foreign citizen to purchase real estate in the European Union while abroad. In addition, upon his return, the official entered false information in the reporting documents on the results of the foreign business trip.



During the searches, the original documents, including foreign ones, on his residence and travel routes outside Ukraine were seized from the MP. Mobile phones confirming the official's illegal activities were also found.

Based on the evidence obtained, the official was served a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 366 (forgery in office); Art. 190 (fraud); Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps). The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offender faces imprisonment.