Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 187 1

Russian airstrike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region wounds man, damages private businesses. PHOTO

The occupiers conducted an air strike on the territory of the Yampil community in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 16 April 2024, at about 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers carried out an air strike on the territory of the Yampil community of the Shostka district.

The enemy attack damaged the property of two private enterprises, in particular, industrial premises and a vehicle, and a 29-year-old entrepreneur was also injured," the statement said.

Авіаудар по Сумщині
Sumska region
