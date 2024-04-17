In morning, enemy shelled Nikopol, it was injured. During day, occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia region 216 times. PHOTOS

Since the evening, Russian invaders have attacked Nikopol and the Dnipropetrovsk region 4 times. Over the past 24 hours, 8 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region came under enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"In the evening, the aggressor shelled Nikopol twice. They sent drones at the town. Three private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. Closer to midnight, the occupiers fired at the Myrove district. They used heavy artillery," said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

On the morning of 17 April, the enemy shelled Nikopol with artillery. A 63-year-old woman was injured. A gymnasium, 2 private houses, and a power line were damaged.











"Over the last day, the occupants fired 216 times on the Zaporizhzhia region. Eight settlements were under enemy fire," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

The enemy conducted 2 airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. 66 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Levadne and Robotyne were hit by 2 MLRS attacks.

146 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaypole, Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

"There were six reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," added Fedorov.