Ruscists hit Bilopillia with MLRS, man was injured, houses, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on 17 April, the enemy committed another crime against the civilian population of the Sumy region - they shelled Bilopillia with MLRS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the shelling damaged apartment buildings, private houses, and cars.

"A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged. 746 subscribers were left without electricity. Preliminary, one person sustained shrapnel wounds. One person was moved from the damaged house to an indestructible point. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the night attack are being clarified," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, at night the enemy shelled a residential area of Bilopillya with artillery.

According to the investigation, on 17 April 2024, at about 01:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at a residential neighborhood in Bilopillia, Sumy district.

A 57-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the enemy's attack. According to preliminary data, 5 apartment buildings, 3 private houses, 5 cars, and a power line were damaged.

