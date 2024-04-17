Day in Kharkiv region: administration building of enterprise in Borova was hit, there are wounded in Zolochiv. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Kharkiv region. No attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sinegubov, about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane, etc. Zolochiv, Vesele, Volokhivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove came under aerial bombardment.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the day:

10:30 p.m. Izyum district, Borova TG, Borova village. The administrative building of the enterprise was hit by an unused administrative building of the company, the administrative buildings of the court, pension fund, library and private houses were also damaged.

10:20p.m, occupants hit the central part of Zolochiv village, Bohodukhiv district, with multiple rocket launchers again. Two private houses were damaged.

09:00 p.m Kozacha Lopan village of Kharkiv district. Two private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

03:00 p.m There was a shelling of Vovchansk from MLRS. Vovchansk. As a result, 3 residential buildings and a car were damaged.

02:00 p.m Occupants shelled Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with a guided aerial bomb. They hit the building of Ukrposhta. A 57-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were taken to a medical facility with acupuncture injuries.

09:30 a.m., A shelling with GABs took place in Kupiansk. A residential building and a car were damaged.

16 April 08:20 a.m., Kupiansk district, Kurylivka district, Kolisnykivka village. As a result of the hostile shelling of the farm, 8 private houses, 5 cars, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged.







It is also noted that during the day in Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal specialists demined 46.3 hectares of territory and destroyed 368 explosive devices.