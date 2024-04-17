Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 9 times, 1 person was killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian occupants shelled three districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in one death.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

In the Ocheretyne district, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, and Solovyove were shelled. In the Kurakhivka district, an administrative building and 2 outbuildings in Horishne and an administrative building in Novoselydivka were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

Nine houses were damaged in Lyman. In the Kostyantynivka district, Stupochky, Predtechine, and Maiske are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged. In the Zvanivska community, 1 person died in Verkhniokamianske.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 9 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 118 people were evacuated from the front line, including 14 children.

