Zelenskyy on consequences of Russian missile attack on Chernihiv: Rescue operation is ongoing, people are under rubble. Already 10 dead and 20 injured. PHOTOS

The number of people killed as a result of Russian rocket attacks on Chernihiv has increased to 10, and another 20 people have been injured.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Chernihiv. A rescue operation is underway after a Russian missile attack. People are under the rubble. As of this time, we know about 20 injured and 10 dead. My condolences to the relatives and friends. Unfortunately, the number of dead may increase. And this would not have happened if Ukraine had received air defense means sufficient and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror was also sufficient," the head of state said.

"Terrorists are able to break lives only when they first manage to intimidate those who are able to stop terror and protect life. Determination matters. Support matters. Ukrainian determination is enough. We need sufficient determination from partners and sufficient support that will reflect it," Zelenskyy adds.

Watch more: Russian strike on Chernihiv: as of 10.40 a.m., 8 dead and 18 injured. Numbers may increase, - acting mayor Lomako (updated). VIDEO











As reported, today, April 17, Russian troops hit Chernihiv with missiles. Chernihiv residents are urged to donate blood for the victims of the Russian missile attack. Earlier it was reported about 8 dead and 18 injured in Chernihiv.