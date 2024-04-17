25-year-old police lieutenant Alina Mykolayets killed in Russian missile attack on Chernihiv. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 17 April, Russia launched a missile attack on Chernihiv. The attack killed 25-year-old police lieutenant Alina Mykolayets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

It is noted that she sustained a fatal shrapnel wound as a result of an enemy attack.

She was at home on a sick leave when the enemy launched a missile attack on a densely populated residential area of Chernihiv.

"Alina Mykolayets, an inspector of the Patrol Police Response Unit of the Chernihiv District Police Department, had been serving in the police since June 2023. The girl's parents were left without their daughter," the statement said.

Missile attack on Chernihiv on 17 April

Russia shelled Chernihiv at around 9:00 am. The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that "the enemy launched three rocket attacks almost in the centre of the city".

There are 14 dead and more than 60 injured.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Centre asks people to come and donate blood for the wounded, "especially negative Rh".