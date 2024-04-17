During day, Russians fired four times at Nikopol district with artillery and attacked 13 times with UAVs. PHOTOS

On 17 April, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. They carried out 17 attacks. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities. 14 private houses, garages and cars were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Strike after strike today - in Nikopol district. The enemy attacked the area 13 times with drones. Another 4 times - with artillery. They hit Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities," Lysak wrote.

A hospital and an infrastructure facility were damaged. There are also 14 private houses, 11 outbuildings, 4 garages and the same number of cars. Greenhouses and hotbeds were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

Lysak added: "The aggressor fired a missile at the Synelnykove district. He destroyed a private house and damaged 3 more. Four outbuildings, 5 vehicles and a gas pipeline were damaged."

No people were injured.












