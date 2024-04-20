Day in Donetsk region: 4 people were injured, Russians shelled 6 settlements, 4 rockets were fired at Myrnohrad. PHOTOS

On 19 April, Donetsk region withstood 1560 attacks. The enemy fired from aircraft, MLRS, and artillery. On the night of 20 April, the occupiers attacked Myrnohrad with rockets.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian army shelled 6 settlements: the towns of Druzhkivka, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainsk, the village of New York, the villages of Halytsynivka and Predtechine.

31 civilian objects were damaged, including 28 residential buildings, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

"The occupiers launched an air strike with an Kh-31P anti-radar missile in Ukrainske, wounding a man and damaging 7 apartment buildings.

Russian troops dropped an UMPB D-30 SM guided missile on Druzhkivka. A civilian was injured. 16 private houses and a car were damaged, and communications were disrupted.

Two more residents were injured as a result of artillery shelling - in Krasnohorivka and New York. An apartment block and a private house were damaged.

The enemy shelled Halytsynivka with Uragan MLRS, damaging three houses," the statement said.

In addition, on the night of 20 April, at 2:00 a.m., Russia fired four missiles at Myrnohrad. Two apartment blocks, a business, an administrative building and a boiler room were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

It is also reported that another 139 people were evacuated with the help of the police, including 21 children. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation, 156,928 people have been evacuated, including 18,479 children and 6,452 people with disabilities.





