Russians shelled Vovchansk, one person was killed and one was wounded. PHOTO

Occupants fire on civilians in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, leaving one dead and one wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at around 8 am today, Russian troops hit a 9-storey building and a private house. A 60-year-old woman was injured.

"A 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot as a result of a hit to a private house. All the details and circumstances of the incident are still being investigated," noted Synehubov.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: heavy shelling of Vovchansk, enemy dropped 7 aerial bombs on city. PHOTO