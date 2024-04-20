Consequences of hostile attacks on Vovchansk: two dead, wounded, destroyed entrance of multi-storey building. PHOTOS

Occupants shelled civilians in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today at about 8 am, Russian troops hit a private house in Vovchansk, killing an 83-year-old man from mine-blast injuries.

A 50-year-old civilian also died on the spot as a result of a hit to another private house.

"An ordinary 9-storey building was also in the crosshairs of Russian troops. The third entrance of the building was destroyed. The roof of the second entrance was partially destroyed. Two people were unblocked from their apartment. A 61-year-old woman was injured and hospitalised in moderate condition. A 44-year-old man was also injured. The enemy used UMPB D-30 ammunition," informed Syniehubov.

