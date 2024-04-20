Consequences of Russian attack on private sector in Odesa: 2 people wounded, 3-year-old child injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces struck at the private sector of Odesa, wounding 2 people, including a three-year-old child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy does not stop terrorising civilians. Another missile attack on Odesa resulted in fires in the private sector. Residential buildings were destroyed, one of which was occupied by a woman and a child. They were rescued. Two adults with light injuries are known to have been hospitalised, but they refused to be taken to hospital. The injured three-year-old child was hospitalised. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.

Rescuers and utilities continue to deal with the consequences of the attack.

Watch more: Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men discovered camouflaged enemy positions in Kharkiv region and delivered accurate strikes on them. VIDEO









