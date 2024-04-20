During day, Russia attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery: Houses and utility damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. Houses and a utility company were damaged.
This was announced by the head of the region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district with artillery. They also hit the area with attack drones of various modifications. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrovka and Pokrovsk rural communities shook from the enemy attacks.
Five private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A utility company was destroyed. A bus stop and power lines were hit. No people were injured," the statement said.
