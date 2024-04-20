Lithuania hands over another batch of military support to Ukraine. PHOTO

Another batch of military support from Lithuania has arrived in Ukraine. This includes a disassembled L-39ZA Albatross light attack aircraft.

This was reported by the press service of the country's Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

The L-39ZA Albatross aircraft were used in the Lithuanian army to provide combat training for pilots in difficult weather conditions during the day and at night, the ministry said.





The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence recalled that in response to requests from the Ukrainian authorities, it had already supplied Ukraine with 155 mm ammunition, M577 armoured personnel carriers, anti-drone systems, generators, equipment necessary for the winter season, tens of thousands of sets of warm clothing, thousands of Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, etc.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to more than a billion euros. Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine in the amount of more than 610 million euros," the statement said.

