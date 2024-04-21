Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv and shelling of 15 settlements in region. There are victims. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. As a result of yesterday’s shelling in Kharkiv, a garage was destroyed and 14 others damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Synehubov, about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Stepova Novoselivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka and others. Synkivka, Slobozhanske, Peremoha, Neskuchne, and Kozacha Lopan came under aerial bombardment.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the day:

06:53 p.m. Chuhuiiv district, Prylipka village. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

06:22 p.m. Bohodukhiv district, Peremoha village. An unidentified aerial vehicle hit the territory of an inactive farm. A 55-year-old man was freed from the rubble of the building and hospitalized.

05:35 a.m. Kharkiv district, Lyptsi village. A private house was damaged as a result of a hostile fire.

01:55 p.m. Baranivka, Bohodukhiv district. Two private houses came under fire from MLRS.

9:45 a.m. Bohodukhiv district, Turove village. A tractor of one of the companies hit a "petal" mine. There were no casualties.

On 20 April, at 8:15 a.m., in Vovchansk, Russian troops shelled a residential area with a UMP munition. As a result of the occupier's actions, the third entrance to an apartment building and a private house were destroyed. A 50-year-old and an 83-year-old man died. A 61-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured.

It is also reported that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal specialists cleared 45.36 hectares of territory and destroyed 370 explosive devices.