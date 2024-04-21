Enemy attacked three districts of Donetsk region, many houses were damaged, and there are wounded. PHOTO

On 20 April, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Krasnohorivka, another in Ocheretyne. In the Selydivska community, a two-storey building in Tsukuryny was damaged, and Ukrainsk was shelled. In the Kurakhove district, Kurakhove, Kurakhivka, Hostrye, and Kostyantynopilske are under fire.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, Ivanivka, Terny, Yampil, and Yampolivka were shelled. In Kostyantynivka, 8 private houses, 2 non-residential buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged; 2 private houses in Diliyivka were destroyed, 2 houses and an infrastructure facility in Viroliubivka were damaged, and a house in Mykolaivka was damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Toretsk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses, a multi-story building, and 4 outbuildings were damaged. A non-residential building in Siversk was damaged.

It is also reported that 71 people, including 6 children, were evacuated from the frontline.