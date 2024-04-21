Occupiers are using all available arsenal of weapons to attack Sumy and Chernihiv regions - OC "North". PHOTO

Yesterday, Russian invaders fired 68 times at the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesperson for the OC "North" Vadym Mysnyk on the air of the telethon.

"Over the last day, we recorded 68 attacks on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is using the entire arsenal of weapons at its disposal - from mortars and cannon artillery to MLRS, FPV drones, and attack UAVs. Yesterday we did not record any air strikes, but the day before, there were some," said the spokesman.





Russian subversive reconnaissance groups remain active in the border areas, but tactically reduce their activity due to seasonal changes.

"That is, the so-called 'winter' has begun, the spring flooding of rivers has begun, and now there are spring rains, etc. In other words, in accordance with these circumstances, the enemy is trying to use its sabotage groups, but we detect them in a timely manner and repel them, open fire, because the state border for us is a front line, a line of contact with all its features. We are holding it and strengthening our defence," assured Mysnyk.

