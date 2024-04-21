ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4400 visitors online
News Photo War
2 768 7

Consequences of Russian missile strike on Odesa region: number of casualties increased to 4. PHOTOS

So far, 4 people have been reported injured as a result of a missile strike in the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

"Three of them are men and one woman. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues. All necessary services are on the spot," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops will increase shelling of Ukraine - Yevlash

наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині
наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині
наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині
наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині
наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині
наслідки ворожих ударів по Одещині

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Odeska region (620) rocket (1574)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 