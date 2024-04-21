Consequences of Russian missile strike on Odesa region: number of casualties increased to 4. PHOTOS
So far, 4 people have been reported injured as a result of a missile strike in the Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.
"Three of them are men and one woman. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues. All necessary services are on the spot," the statement said.
