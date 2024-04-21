Entranceway of five-storey building destroyed as result of Russian air strike on Kozatske in Kherson region. PHOTO

The occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozatske in the Novokakhovka community in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The consequences of the air strike on the village of Kozatske in the Novokakhovka community are terrible. This morning, the occupation army dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village. The entrance of a five-storey building was destroyed. Also, one residential building caught fire as a result of the "arrival". No civilians were injured," the statement said.

