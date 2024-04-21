Russians shelled Nikopol region 8 times during day, one person was wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

Russians sent five kamikaze drones and shelled Nikopol district with artillery three times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak.

He noted that Russian troops were shelling Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk rural communities.

"A 47-year-old woman was injured. She received mine-blast injuries. She is currently in hospital. Her condition is moderate. An administrative building, five private houses and eight outbuildings were damaged," noted Lysak.

In other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the day was calm.

