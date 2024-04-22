13 kamikaze drones launched by Russians in Nikopol district and shelled twice with artillery: five-storey building, utility company, college and vehicles of SES and police were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy sent 13 kamikaze drones to the Nikopol area. They fired twice at the area with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrovka communities were affected. A five-storey building and 6 private houses were damaged. A utility company and a college were damaged. 10 vehicles were damaged, including those of the State Emergency Service and the police. An excavator and a scooter were also damaged. An outbuilding, a garage and gas pipelines were also damaged. People survived," the statement said.

