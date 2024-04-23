Russian troops attacked residential sector of Odesa with drones, damaging houses, 7 people are injured, including 2 children. PHOTOS

An enemy attack in the residential sector of Odesa damaged the houses of citizens and caused a fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

As noted, emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences.

According to the updated data, 34 people were rescued, including 3 children. Seven people were injured, including 2 children.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that the enemy had once again attacked Odesa region with attack drones.

"As a result of the attack in Odesa, residential buildings were damaged and caught fire. Our rescuers managed to save 34 people, including 3 children. Seven people, including 2 children, were injured and are being provided with all necessary medical care. All relevant services continue to work to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcers are recording another crime of Russians against civilians," the statement said.

Kiper also posts photos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack.





