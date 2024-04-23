Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 461,060 people (+800 per day), 7241 tanks, 11,765 artillery systems, 13,916 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 461,060 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.04.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 461060 (+800) people,

tanks - 7241 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 13916 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 11765 (+29) units,

MLRS - 1046 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 769 (+1) units,

aircraft - 348 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9407 (+23),

cruise missiles - 2117 (+0),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 15845 (+33) units,

special equipment - 1936 (+2)

Watch more: Occupant pretended to be dead to save himself. VIDEO

"The data is being updated," the statement said.