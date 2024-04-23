Syrskyi met with Lithuanian military leadership in Kyiv: Discussed situation at frontline and support for Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with the Lithuanian military leadership in Kyiv - his Lithuanian counterpart Valdemaras Rupšis and the Chief of the Lithuanian General Staff Mindaugas Steponevičius.

According to Censor.NET, Syrskyi posted this on Facebook.

"I was pleased to welcome the Lithuanian military leadership - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valdemaras Rupšis and Chief of the General Staff Mindaugas Steponevičius - to Kyiv," the Armed Forces chief said.

He noted that they discussed a number of important issues. In particular, the situation on the battlefield, training of soldiers, and support for Ukraine. There is a clear action plan for further cooperation.

Syrskyi thanked his Lithuanian colleagues for their unwavering position and consistent military and technical support of the Ukrainian army.

