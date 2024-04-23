Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 2 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired on populated areas of the Sumy region. A total of 186 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

"Over the past day, the occupants fired at the settlements of the Sumy region. A total of 186 attacks were registered.

Two civilians were wounded in the shelling, and one private household was damaged," the statement said.

