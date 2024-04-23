ENG
Ruscists dropped GAB on Kostiantynivka, 5 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. PHOTO

Occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, 5 people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the city - five people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. The strike damaged three houses, a car and an infrastructure facility," the statement said.

Костянтинівка
shoot out (13054) GAB (241) Kostyantynivka (175)
