ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10015 visitors online
News Photo
560 2

Russian troops attacked Nikopol region over 20 times with drones and artillery, two people injured - RMA. PHOTOS

Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery 5 times and attacked with drones 15 times.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovska Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"The Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery 5 times. They attacked with kamikaze drones more than 15 times. And they dropped shells from UAVs three times," he said.

According to him, Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrovka, and Pokrovsk communities were hit.

Two people were injured.

"A five-storey building, 16 private houses and 5 outbuildings were damaged. Among the damaged buildings are an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a shop, and a car. A gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged. The consequences of the attacks are still being clarified," said the head of the RMA.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets: 8 people injured (updated)

Обстріли Нікопольщини.

Постраждали двоє людей.

Пошкоджені п’ятиповерхівка, 16 приватних будинків і 5 господарських споруд.

Серед понівеченого – адмінбудівля, інфраструктурний об’єкт, магазин, авто

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Nikopol (683)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 