Consequences of the enemy attack on Kharkiv: six residents were injured. PHOTOS

On 24 April, at around 00:30, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two missiles were recorded hitting the territory of a residential complex.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

Three multi-storey buildings, at least 33 private cars, cafes, shops, and office premises were damaged. A total of six civilians were injured.

"Three men, aged 33, 45 and 53, have minor injuries. Three women, aged 25, 45 and 54, have an acute stress reaction.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the city with two S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor's office said.

