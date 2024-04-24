Russian invaders this night attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones, fired artillery. PHOTOS

During the evening and night, the occupiers shelled Nikopol direction 5 times - Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

"An enterprise and an agricultural company were damaged. And also power lines. Some subscribers were left without electricity. No one was injured," the statement said.

According to updated information, another private house and an outbuilding were damaged in the area as a result of evening attacks by FPV drones.

