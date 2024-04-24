Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Kharkiv and rocket attack on Zolochiv, there are casualties, lot of damage. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of Kharkiv and the region. The day before, the occupiers attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 2 MRLS hit the ground, damaging the glazing and exterior of 3 apartment buildings, 2 office buildings, 3 non-residential buildings, and a gas pipeline. In total, 568 windows and 33 cars were damaged. Three men aged 33, 45, 53 and three women aged 24, 45, 54 were injured.

Yesterday, on 23 April, at 02:10 p.m., the occupiers shelled Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, 19 private houses were damaged: windows and fences were smashed and roofs were partially damaged; 3 garages and 3 cars were damaged.

Also at 02:10 p.m., Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under fire. Two cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Syniehubov informs that about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and others. Kharkiv, Kozacha Lopan and Zolochiv were subjected to aerial attacks.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

24 April 01:05 a.m. Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv, 2 rocket strikes. The shelling partially destroyed the former building of Zolochiv administration and 10 buildings, including 2 residential apartment buildings, as well as the building of a banking institution.

06:30 p.m., Senkove, Kupiansk district. There was an enemy shelling of the settlement with MLRS. The power line and a private house were damaged.

02:10 p.m. Kozacha Lopan village of the Kharkiv district. There was an enemy shelling of the GAB, which damaged the building of the village council and a garage.

01:20 p.m. Vilcha, Chuhuiiv district. There was an enemy shelling of the settlement with GABs. Private houses and an electricity pylon were damaged.

23 April 12:10 Yurchenkove village, a 24-year-old man exploded on an unknown explosive device while driving a car across the field. He was brought to the hospital.

Over the past day, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal experts cleared 32.2 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 437 explosive devices.









The photo shows Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district.