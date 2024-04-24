Last day, occupiers shelled at least 12 settlements in Donetsk region, seven people were injured. PHOTO

In Donetsk region, seven local residents were wounded in the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Krasnohorivka. In the Kurakhove district, a house in Horoshne was damaged, Kurakhove and Ostrovske were shelled. Novooleksandrivka in the Hrodivka district is under fire. A house in Halytsynivka in the Novohrodivka district was damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 5 private houses in Yampil and an administrative building in Zarichne were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were injured, 4 houses, 2 cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A person was injured and a house was damaged in New York. In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, a multi-storey building and 2 non-residential premises were damaged.

138 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 16 children.

