Collected intelligence on air defence and pointed Russian missiles at buildings of Security Service: SSU detained FSS agent in Odesa. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained an FSS agent who was preparing a new series of missile and drone strikes on Odesa. The coordinates he was passing to the enemy included several SBU and prosecutor’s offices.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"In such a way, the Odesa resident wanted to take revenge on law enforcement officers for the conviction he received in 2019 for publicly calling for changes to the borders of Ukraine.

Then the court imposed a suspended sentence on him, which allowed the convict to be released from the pre-trial detention centre," the statement said.

It is noted that the repeat offender then "laid low", but in the spring of 2023, the defendant continued to spread his anti-Ukrainian materials on social media.

FSS agent was "hunting" for air defence

Thus, he came to the attention of the FSS, which subsequently recruited him remotely to adjust the fire on Odesa.

One of the first tasks assigned to the agent by the FSS was to find and transmit the coordinates of an air defence missile system.

However, the SSU Main Department of Internal Security found out about it, as it documented every step of the Russian agent.

As a result, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the Defence Forces' bases, and the offender was detained while passing intelligence to the aggressor.

According to the investigation, to obtain intelligence, the agent went around the city and its surroundings. There he recorded the locations of possible deployment of Ukrainian defenders.

He sent the "report" to the FSS via a popular messenger. To do this, he used two mobile phones connected to a Wi-Fi network. After the session with the FSS was over, the traitor deleted all correspondence for secrecy.





For his cooperation with the occupiers, he received a monetary "reward" from them on his own bank card.

During the search of the detainee's apartment, three combat grenades and ammunition for small arms were seized.

SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment.

