Consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy region: 5 people were injured, more than 20 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the border of Sumy region, injuring 5 people and damaging more than 20 houses.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the day, the Russian invaders shelled the border settlements of the Sumy region, 256 attacks were made in total.

The shelling injured 5 civilians and damaged 24 private houses, an apartment building, a garage, and a car.

shoot out (13054) Sumska region (1110)
