Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 5 more wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupants fired at Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Poniativka, Stanislav, Kizomys, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Lvov, Krupytsia, Kozatske, Novokaira, Kachkarivka, Novoberislav, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Tyahyntsi and Mylove. The attackers used artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Russian troops opened mortar fire in de-occupied Kozatske, Kakhovka district, killing an 82-year-old woman.

An administrative building and a car were damaged in Novovorontsovka as a result of an enemy drone attack.

The Russian military dropped a munition from a drone on a residential area in Beryslav. The explosion injured a 62-year-old man, who suffered concussion and arm injuries. The city was under round-the-clock attack by enemy drones, and the explosions damaged a shop and a garage, where a police car burned down.

At night, the enemy carried out a drone attack on Kachkarivka, injuring a 43-year-old woman. The victim sustained blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to her head and back.

In the afternoon, the enemy attacked Novokairoi with a drone. The explosion damaged a car and wounded a 70-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 38-year-old woman came to the hospital and was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound to her forearm. She was wounded at night during the enemy shelling of Stanislav.

A 65-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a mine-blast injury, a concussion and an eye injury. He received his injuries on 22 April during an enemy artillery shelling of Antonivka.

Kherson was also under enemy fire, with explosions in Dniprovskyi and Korabelskyi districts.

