Water rise in Dnipro: there is flooding in Muromets Park and Hydropark. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Due to the rising water in the Dnipro River, there are floods in Muromets Park and Hydropark within Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the KCMA press center.

KCMA also publishes videos and photos of the flooding.

київ підтоплення
Dnipro (609) flooding (52)
