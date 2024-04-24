ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10119 visitors online
News Photo
5 339 6

Fire extinguishing in Mykolaiv: Second detonation occurs, 5 rescuers injured - SES. PHOTO

This evening, an unknown explosive device exploded in Mykolaiv, setting cars on fire. A second detonation occurred while extinguishing the fire. 5 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

рятувальники ДСНС постраждали від вибуху в Миколаєві

Volunteers of the Mykolaiv Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and ambulance crews provided first aid on the spot. All the victims were taken to hospital and are receiving the necessary assistance.

рятувальники ДСНС постраждали від вибуху в Миколаєві

рятувальники ДСНС постраждали від вибуху в Миколаєві

See more: Ruscists shelled Kupiansk with artillery: Fire broke out. PHOTOS

Author: 

explosion (1504) Mykolayiv (407) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 