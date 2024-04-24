Fire extinguishing in Mykolaiv: Second detonation occurs, 5 rescuers injured - SES. PHOTO

This evening, an unknown explosive device exploded in Mykolaiv, setting cars on fire. A second detonation occurred while extinguishing the fire. 5 employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Volunteers of the Mykolaiv Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and ambulance crews provided first aid on the spot. All the victims were taken to hospital and are receiving the necessary assistance.

