Day in Donetsk region: 4 people were injured, Russians shelled the region 15 times. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled three districts of the Donetsk region over the last day, injuring 4 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

In the Mariinka district, 1 person was wounded and 1 house was damaged in Krasnohorivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka were shelled. In Ocheretyne district, a person was wounded in Solovyove. In the Kurakhove district, Kurakhove, Ostrye, and Ostrovske are under fire. In Dobropillya, 2 people were wounded, private houses and multi-story buildings, social facilities were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district, 3 houses were destroyed in Zarichne, and a house in Torske was damaged. The outskirts of the Kostyantynivka district were shelled.

See also Censor.NET: He did not want to get Russian citizenship: 88-year-old grandfather left the occupied part of Ocheretyne on his own. VIDEO.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and a non-residential building were damaged. A house was damaged in Toretsk. In Siversk, 4 houses and a non-residential building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 146 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 22 children.

Also read: Occupants are trying to advance on the flanks around Chasovyi Yar, these are "frontal attacks". They are not successful, - NGU spokesman Muzychuk





