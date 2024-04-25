ENG
Rocket strike in Cherkasy region: 47 private houses were damaged in Smila. PHOTOS

In Smila, Cherkasy region, the aftermath of a rocket attack is being dealt with.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"First, about the victims. A total of six residents sought medical assistance. None of them refused hospitalization.

According to preliminary information, 47 private houses on several streets were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Windows in a neighboring high-rise building were also blown out," the statement said.

An emergency response headquarters is working at the site.

"The repair teams have already been formed. We are expecting construction materials for priority works in the near future," Taburets added.

Ракетний удар по Смілі 25 квітня
