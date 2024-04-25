Attackers threw explosives on truck in Kherson region: driver was injured. PHOTO

Russian occupants dropped explosives on a truck in the Kherson region, injuring the driver.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

On the road near the village of Osokorivka, Russians dropped explosives on a truck.

As a result, a 58-year-old man was injured. He sustained blast trauma, injuries to his face and arm.

The victim was taken to a medical facility. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

