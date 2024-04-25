ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10045 visitors online
News Photo War
1 760 0

Attackers threw explosives on truck in Kherson region: driver was injured. PHOTO

Russian occupants dropped explosives on a truck in the Kherson region, injuring the driver.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

Атака на вантажівку у Херсонській області

On the road near the village of Osokorivka, Russians dropped explosives on a truck.

As a result, a 58-year-old man was injured. He sustained blast trauma, injuries to his face and arm.

The victim was taken to a medical facility. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants shot woman in Kherson region - investigation launched

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Khersonska region (2050)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 