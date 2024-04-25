Roman Pankevych, participant of Revolution of Dignity and Orange Revolution, died at front, having come under mortar attack in Donetsk region. PHOTO
On 19 April, an active participant in the Revolution of Dignity and a soldier, Roman Pankevych, was killed by Russian mortar shelling near Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the Sokal City Council on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
What is known about the soldier Roman Pankevych
Roman Pankevych was born in 1980 in the city of Sokal in the Lviv region.
He was a grenade launcher of the rifle squad of the rifle platoon of the rifle company of the military unit A7271.
"We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased on the irreparable loss. Eternal memory to the Hero!" the statement reads.
Roman has been defending Ukraine since 2014
Mykola Kokhanivskyi, a fellow soldier of the fallen soldier, said that Roman is survived by two children and a wife.
According to him, the deceased had been fighting for Ukraine since 2014, was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity, and was the grandson of an insurgent.
The burial of the soldier will take place on 26 April at 12:00 p.m. in Sokal, Lviv region, in the Greek Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul.
