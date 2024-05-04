Consequences of drone attack on Kharkiv: due to falling debris, buildings and tire repair shop were on fire. PHOTOS

On 4 May, around 01:17 am, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds. A two-storey office and warehouse building, as well as a tyre fitting building, were set on fire by the falling wreckage of enemy drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He recalls that four people were injured.

It is also noted that yesterday, as a result of the strike on Kharkiv, a private house was on fire, as well as the structural elements of the destroyed building on the square. In total, 15 private houses and the windows of a business were damaged. Two men aged 66 and 77 were injured in the attack. An 82-year-old woman was killed.









According to the RMA, about 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, and others. Borova and Kupyansk came under aerial bombardment.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the day:

11.40 Chuhuiv, a hostile attack from MLRS (2 Tornado C missiles) was recorded. Also, at 12.30, an enemy missile attack was recorded (2 S-300 missiles). As a result of the attack, a house, apartments, 2 cars were damaged. 3 people were wounded.

11:40 Kupiansk district, Velykoburlutsk community, Shypuvate village. A hostile UAV crashed on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

3 May 08:00 - 12:00. Vovchansk, there was an enemy shelling of two garage cooperatives, the territory of the former airfield, the houses located nearby.

It is also noted that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal specialists demined 50.21 hectares of territory and destroyed 463 explosive devices.

Also read: Russian troops launch a combined missile attack on Chuhuiv: three people wounded, railway station and apartment building damaged. Photo report

What is currently known about the enemy attack on the night of 4 May 2024?

As previously noted, the day before, the Air Force spotted enemy drones flying from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. According to the Air Force, last night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 of the 13 enemy Shaheds.

Initially, it was reported that Russian drones had struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. In the morning, the JMA clarified that the fires were caused by the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed.