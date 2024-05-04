ENG
Ruscists hit truck in Beryslav, car burned. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 May, in the morning, Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone in Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the truck was delivering drinking water to local residents.

"Russian troops attacked the car with drones. The car burned down, but the main thing is that no one was injured," the statement said.

Берислав удар по вантажівці
Берислав удар по вантажівці
Берислав удар по вантажівці

