Consequences of attack of Russian army on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 May 2024, prosecutors, investigators, and expert services have been recording the consequences of another attack by Russian troops on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What is known about the Russian attack on the Kyiv region?

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war.

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that on the morning of 8 May 2024, enemy forces attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Currently, two people are known to be wounded, they have been hospitalized.

Read it on Censor.NET: Strike in Kyiv region: fire at civilian infrastructure facility, 2 people injured









Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

As Censor.NET reported, between 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on 7 May, three Tu-95MS were spotted taking off from the Russian airfield Olenya. On the morning of 8 May, Russian troops carried out another massive missile attack.

According to the Air Force, 39 enemy missiles and 20 Shaheds were destroyed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 8 May. The air defense forces and means destroyed all air targets in the capital. In the Kyiv region, a civilian infrastructure facility caught fire as a result of a missile attack.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

Censor.NET reported that the occupiers also attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Russian troops attacked 7 regions of Ukraine, power facilities, and about 30 houses were hit.