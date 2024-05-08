Ukrainian defender Serhii Los died at frontline. PHOTO
Defending Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier Serhii Los, born in 1983, died at the front.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Zviahil City Council.
"Serhii was faithful to his military oath and died defending his homeland," the statement said.
It is also noted that on 9 May at 12:00 pm, a farewell to the fallen Hero will be held at St Michael's Orthodox Church (9 Shevchenko Street).
