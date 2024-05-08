ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10966 visitors online
News Photo War
8 606 7

Ukrainian defender Serhii Los died at frontline. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, Ukrainian soldier Serhii Los, born in 1983, died at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Zviahil City Council.

"Serhii was faithful to his military oath and died defending his homeland," the statement said.

It is also noted that on 9 May at 12:00 pm, a farewell to the fallen Hero will be held at St Michael's Orthodox Church (9 Shevchenko Street).

See more: Georgian volunteers Beso Lomidze and Dato Gogadze were killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Загиблий воїн Сергій Лось

Author: 

losses (2011)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 