Company of wife of Odesa judge Chvankin bought apartment in Miami for UAH 12 million. There was no money for this in declarations - mass media. PHOTOS

The head of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa, Serhiy Chvankin, declared his wife’s company in the United States, which owns an apartment worth $310,000 (about UAH 12 million). The earnings of the judge and his wife, a lecturer at the Odesa Law Academy and lawyer Nelly Golubeva, would not allow them to purchase such property.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of "Slidstvo.info".

The publication notes that the Florida company registers state that on 13 February 2023, the wife of the Chairman of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa, Serhiy Chvankin, opened OCEAN PROJECT 828 LLC in the United States.

Sergey Chvankin

Broward County records in Florida show that Golubeva's company purchased a 105 sq m apartment at 1000 Parkview Drive, 828 Hallandale Beach, on 10 March 2023. This apartment is listed as the company's registered office.





Read: 5 apartments in elite high-rise in Kyiv city center found in supplier of eggs for the Armed Forces for 17 hryvnias

Property websites state that the apartments are located in a 10-story apartment building built in 1976, a few hundred meters away from the Atlantic Ocean.





Chvankin's declarations mention several accounts opened by his wife in American banks. At the end of 2023, about $52,000 was deposited in them.

The journalists note that, in general, Chvarkin and Golubeva's wealth does not allow them to purchase such property.

"Slidstvo.info notes that the apartment was purchased in March 2023. In his declaration for 2022, the head of the Kyiv District Court of Odesa declared UAH 9.7 million in income. Of this amount, UAH 1.7m was his salary, and UAH 500k was the salary of his wife Nelli Holubieva at the Odesa Law Academy.

"Another UAH 2.9 million was earned by the judge's wife as a business owner. Her main business activity is legal activities, and she also has a lawyer's certificate. The family earned another UAH 4.6 million from interest on deposits, investments in government bonds, and property alienation.

Read also: Media: Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi lives in a house for half a million dollars, bought six times cheaper. PHOTO.

At the same time, Judge Chvankin declared UAH 3 million in expenses for the purchase of government bonds and the renewal of his own vehicle fleet. His wife's expenses are unknown. As of the end of 2022, the family had accumulated about UAH 16.4 million in cash and deposits in hryvnia, dollars, and euros. The family also keeps some funds in Austria, where in 2022 the wife and daughter were probably granted asylum (the declaration indicates a permanent residence permit, but does not specify what kind of housing the family lived in)," the article says.

Chvankin did not answer the journalists' calls, and his wife blocked their phone number. The Kyiv District Court of Odesa did not respond at the time of publication.

The journalists recalled that the Public Integrity Council had previously noted that Chvankin and his family's wealth had dubious origins even before his career as a judge in the early 2000s. In particular, it was reported that his wife's parents and other relatives did not have enough money to buy real estate, who then transferred the property to the Chvankin-Golubeva family, bought it in elite residential complexes and a cottage community at obviously low prices, etc.

Read also on Censor.NET: Families of former Ukrainian officials own $30m worth of real estate in Dubai - media