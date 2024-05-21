ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 495,070 people (+1380 per day), 7,605 tanks, 12,779 artillery systems, 14,699 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 495,070 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 495070 (+1380) people,

tanks - 7605 (+15) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 14699 (+34) units,

artillery systems - 12779 (+42) units,

MLRS - 1077 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 811 (+4) units,

aircraft - 354 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 10290 (+54),

cruise missiles - 2207 (+2),

ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 17383 (+72) units,

special equipment - 2085 (+6)

Втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

