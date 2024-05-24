Three people killed, two more wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region. PHOTO

During the day on 24 May, Russian invaders fired at settlements in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers, cannon artillery, and dropped a guided aerial bomb. Three people were killed and two others were wounded in the attacks.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry noted that during the day on 24 May, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts came under enemy fire. The Russian invaders fired from MLRS and cannon artillery. The prosecutor's office reported that two men aged 63 and 71 were killed in the city of Siversk as a result of Russian army shelling.

In addition, the occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Zelene Pole of the Illinivsk territorial community. A 40-year-old IDP from Pokrovsk district died under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Two more residents of Donetsk region were wounded in hostile attacks - residents of Novozhelanne village and Krasnohorivka: A 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. They were taken to medical institutions with shrapnel wounds.

Households and outbuildings were also damaged by hostile shelling.

The prosecutor's office added that an investigation had been launched into another violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian invaders (parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, on 23 May, Russian invaders fired 6 times at localities in the Donetsk region, injuring two people.