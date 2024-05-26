Attack on "Epicentr" in Kharkiv: Two dead, 35 injured. Prosecutor’s office released video of moment of attack and began investigation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The number of victims of the 25 May attack on the Epicentre hypermarket in Kharkiv by Russian troops has risen to 35. Two people have been reported dead.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian attack on the Epicentr construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed two people and injured 35 others.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed a video of the moment of the enemy's attack on the shopping center in Kharkiv.

The ministry also noted that the Russian army had struck the city with two D30-SN MLRSs. The strikes were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation had been launched into another violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian invaders. Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene to document the war crime.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the agency said in a statement.

On Saturday, 25 May, Russians attacked Kharkiv several times. The invaders attacked a shopping mall, Central Park, and also hit civilian buildings in the city center.