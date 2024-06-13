More than 200 rescuers have been extinguishing fire for day and half after Russian strike on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 May, Russia launched missiles and drones into Ukraine. The attack resulted in a fire at an industrial plant in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, firefighting continues at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv region as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

There are 249 rescuers, 98 pieces of equipment and four fire trains at the scene.

See more: Firefighting continues in Kyiv region as result of enemy attack on 12 June. PHOTO









As a reminder, as a result of the missile attack, an industrial facility and a warehouse in the Kyiv region are on fire due to falling debris, and a person was injured.

On the night of 12 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. All enemy air targets were destroyed.